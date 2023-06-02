Thank you for Reading.

SHAARAN JACKSON BURGER, 72, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born June 1, 1950, in Kaymoor, WV. Shaaran was the fourth of seven children raised by her parents, Matthew and Margaret B. Jackson. She grew up in Cunard and Charleston, WV.

Shaaran graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1968. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree in sociology and psychology. After graduating, Shaaran obtained her real estate license and opened a real estate business in Decatur, GA. It was during this time she married Robert "Bob" Burger, her high school sweetheart, June 14, 2008.

