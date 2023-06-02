Callender Funeral Home
SHAARAN JACKSON BURGER, 72, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born June 1, 1950, in Kaymoor, WV. Shaaran was the fourth of seven children raised by her parents, Matthew and Margaret B. Jackson. She grew up in Cunard and Charleston, WV.
Shaaran graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1968. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree in sociology and psychology. After graduating, Shaaran obtained her real estate license and opened a real estate business in Decatur, GA. It was during this time she married Robert "Bob" Burger, her high school sweetheart, June 14, 2008.
Shaaran was saved and baptized at an early age in a creek at Cunard. She rededicated her life to Christ at age 17 and was rebaptized at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Braxton Broadly. Shaaran moved her church membership to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, under Pastor Michael A. Poke, Sr., when she moved to St. Albans. She received her greatest joy while working in the church. At St. Paul, she served as deacon, assistant Sunday School teacher, church clerk, and Shaaran was dedicated in attending Bible study. She was also a member of the United Bible Study Fellowship, the United Women's Conference and Shaaran was an Eastern Star. Her favorite saying was, "Jesus loves you and so do I."
Shaaran was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Jackson, brothers, Robert L. Jackson, Sr., and Matthew Rubin Jackson, Sr., and stepson, Trevor Burger, Jr.
Shaaran leaves to celebrate her homegoing to the Lord, husband, Robert Burger, St. Albans, WV, mother, Margaret B. Jackson, St. Albans, WV, sisters, Dianna Bishop (Errol), Brandon, FL, Yvonne Booth, Charleston, WV, Marsha "Gay" Bracy, Camp Springs, MD, brother, Jeffrey Jackson (Gaye), Clinton, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Though Shaaran had no biological children, she was a mother of love figure for many of her nieces and nephews.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, Noon, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B Street, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Entombment at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.