Sharon Mariett Gwinn Mullens

Callender Funeral Home

706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
THE HONORABLE SHARON MARIETT GWINN MULLENS, 66, of Dunbar, WV, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born in Bluefield, WV, April 28, 1956, to Richard and Joan Gwinn. Sharon was the second of five children the couple would have and the oldest girl, a role that she took very seriously.

In high school, Sharon was elected the first African American Governor of WV Rhododendron Girl State. She played the piano, sang in the choir, and was an avid reader and bowler. Upon graduating from Stonewell Jackson High School, Sharon attended and graduated from West Virginia State College. While attending college, she met and married fellow student John D. Mullens of War, WV. From that union she had the love of her life, their daughter, Joy. After graduating from WVSC Sharon attended Ohio State University Law School. She then returned to West Virginia to practice law.

