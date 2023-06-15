Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
SHERRON ANN "TURK" JONES, 72, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She is the daughter of the late James, Jr., and Ruth Jones, of Charleston, West Virginia.

Sherron was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and studied at WV State College, which later became WV University. She retired as Assistant Director of WV Workforce Development Program in 2006, and soon after began a new career with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), helping communities recover from disasters.

