SHERRON ANN "TURK" JONES, 72, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She is the daughter of the late James, Jr., and Ruth Jones, of Charleston, West Virginia.
Sherron was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and studied at WV State College, which later became WV University. She retired as Assistant Director of WV Workforce Development Program in 2006, and soon after began a new career with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), helping communities recover from disasters.
Along with her parents, Sherron was preceded in death by her brother, James "Lick" Jones, III.
Sherron is survived by her daughter, Chyna Higginbotham, Atlanta, GA, Sister, Saundra Kirk, Atlanta, GA, brother, Robert "Bobby" Jones (Debbie), Charleston, WV, sister-in-love, Mabel Jones, Rand, WV, nieces, Kyethea Clark (Cedric), and Cher Weekley, and nephew, James IV, "Jay" Jones (Allison).
A celebration of Sherron's life will be Friday, June 16, 2003, Noon, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 507 Upstream St., River Ridge, LA, 70123, website: thecarpenterhealthnetwork.com, in memory of Sherron Jones.