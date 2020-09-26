SILAS MARTIN, Jr., 72, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at CAMC Memorial. Silas Jr. was born in Rutherfordton, NC, March 18, 1948, to the late Silas Sr. and Gwendolyn Martin.
As a young boy, Silas moved to Charleston with his aunt, Lena Whiteside. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and later enlisted in the US Army.
Silas was known for being proud of his military service and served his country with honor. After receiving an honorable discharge from the army Silas returned to Charleston where he remained a longtime resident of the westside. Before becoming disabled Silas had various careers and was a Kanawha County deputy sheriff and bus driver for KRT.
Silas loved food, numbers, and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He had many lifelong friends and will be greatly missed.
Silas is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Milas and sister, Gloria.
Silas is survived by his wife, Terrie Martin, cousin, Jim Whiteside (Shirley), nieces, Teresa Martin, Angela Burton (Laron), and Nicole Martin, nephew, Elijah Martin, Sr., a great niece, nephews and special friend and companion, Ethel Parker.
Private funeral service will be Monday, September 28, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, at 12 p.m., with viewing at 11 a.m,. Interment will be at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.