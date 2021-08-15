THEODORE ROOSEVELT DUES, SR., 93, was born January 8, 1928, to Samuel and Josephine Edmison Dues, in Emmett, West Virginia. The sun set on Theodore the afternoon of August 5, 2021.
Theodore was educated in Fayette County schools and, during World War II, entered the navy and was awarded three medals, including the Navy Cross, for his actions. On August 16, 1952, Theodore married Mary Lucille White, who affectionately referred to him as "Theodore" or "Dues". They maintained a glorious union until her passing, July 17, 1989. From their union five children were born.
Theodore worked in the coal industry most of his working life. He worked for Carbon Fuel Coal Company in various capacities and concluded his tenure there as a fire boss in the company. During this time, Theodore distinguished himself by becoming a well-respected industry participant on the state's mine rescue team, He left employment with Carbon Fuel Coal Company to become a federal mine inspector with the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA). Theodore was soon promoted to special investigator, where he remained until retirement in the late 1990's. Throughout his employment, he had a reputation for hard work and thoroughness.
Theodore's leisure time was very active. He enjoyed dancing and competed often. During this time, Theodore was a member of the Banneker Dance Club of Washington, D.C. and also a member of Montford Point Marine Association. He participated in these activities until his health declined. Theodore was a longtime and active member of the First Baptist Church of Deanwood in Washington, D.C. He especially enjoyed his role as greeter for Sunday morning services. Family was held in the highest consideration by Theodore, and he will be dearly missed by all.
Theodore is survived by five sons, Theodore Dues, Jr. (Mona Lisa Day Dues), South Charleston, WV, Dale S. Dues (Sandi Elliott Dues), Charleston, WV, Wade Dues, (Sharon Goins Dues), Tampa Florida, Kyle Dues, Forestville, MD, Hal Dues, Johnstown, PA, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, sister, Mary Banks, Deepwater, WV, cousins, nephews, nieces, and a host of relatives and friends.
Private funeral services for the family are Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV. Public visitation is 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment at Meadow Haven Memorial Park, Ingram Branch, WV.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com.