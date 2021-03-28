Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
THOMAS ELLIOTT ABNATHY, 78, of Poca, WV passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 31, 11 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Drive, Dunbar. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

