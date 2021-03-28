THOMAS ELLIOTT ABNATHY, 78, of Poca, WV passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 31, 11 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Drive, Dunbar. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
