THOMAS ELLIOTT ABNATHY, 78, of Poca, WV transitioned from this life into the next on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence. Thomas was married to Sandra L. Carter Abnathy for fifty-six beautiful years and together they had four children.
Thomas was a Navy veteran who retired from Nokia (ATT) as a communications technician. He was a graduate of the HBCU WV State and was a member of Ananda Marga for fifty years. Thomas was a sponge for knowledge and an avid reader, chess player, yoga teacher, karate instructor, guitar player, and second-degree black belt. His faith in God and love for family and friends was a bright spot to us all. He never met a stranger. His signature greeting was "Hey Buddy". To him, every person in the world was just a friend he hadn't met yet. Thomas could make you laugh with one of his jokes or have a thought-provoking conversation that could redefine your outlook on life.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George T. and Elayne Abnathy.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Abnathy, sons; Thomas E. Abnathy, Jr., Lakeland, FL, and Charles B. Abnathy, Poca, WV, daughters; Lori Abnathy, and Carin Abnathy, both of Tampa, FL, sister, Carol Abnathy, Washington, D.C., seven grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
The family wants to thank WV Hospice for their care of Thomas.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 31, 11 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be expressed by visiting callenderfuneralhome.com.