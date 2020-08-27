THOMAS GILES JOHNSON, Sr., 90, of Charlotte, NC, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, North Carolina. He was born to the late Adolphus and Artelia Johnson. Thomas was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Thomas served in the United States Army where he was in three major battles: Bloody Bucket, Old Boldie and Pork Chop Hill. While serving his country Thomas received a Purple Heart, three battle stars and a bronze star.
A host of siblings predeceased Thomas in death.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, his lovely wife of 67 years, Loretta V. Johnson, of Charlotte, NC; sons, Thomas G. Johnson, Jr., Columbus, OH, Gregory E. Johnson, Charleston, WV, Timothy M. Johnson, Tallahassee, FL, and Adolph Johnson, Lorain, OH; daughters, Sandra K. Johnson, Hyattsville, MD, Tandra "Tamay" Johnson, Charlotte, NC, and Gladys M. Pryor, Charleston, WV; twenty eight grandchildren, sixty great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; brother, Jack Ross, Gary, IN; sisters, Annie Grier, Durham, NC, Joann (Thurman) Harrison, Durham, NC, and Kay Joyner, Long Island, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service Thursday, August 27, 1 p.m. with visitation at 12 p.m., Alexander Funeral Home, Inc, 1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28206.
Private service Saturday, August 29, 12 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
Callender Funeral Home, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.