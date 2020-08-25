Essential reporting in volatile times.

THOMAS GILES JOHNSON, Sr., 90, of Charlotte, NC, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Funeral service Saturday, August 29, 12 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25301. Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, has been entrusted with arrangements.