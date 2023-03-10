Callender Funeral Home
THOMAS LAROND TYLER, 73, of Atlanta, Georgia, took his last breath on earth and entered the splendor of heaven Friday, February 24, 2023, one day after his 73rd birthday at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, GA, after a short illness. Larond was the firstborn child of the late Cleothus Clyde Tyler and Gloria May Valentine Tyler. He was known in his younger years as "Budgie" by many.
Larond graduated from Charleston High School in 1968. He then served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1971. His love for education found him attending WV State College, now known as WV State University, graduating in 1980, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
Larond leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Gloria Tyler, grandson, Ronald Tyler, brother, Paul Timothy, Atlanta, GA, sisters, Donna German, Alexandria, VA, Anita Tyler, Charleston, WV, and WyJean Sharp, Cross Lanes, WV, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, 1 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, with Pastor Keith Tyler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Honorary burial ceremony will be Monday, March 13, 2023, Noon, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
