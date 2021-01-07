Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

WILLA ANN LEONARD, 90, passed away January 4, 2021. Private funeral services will be January 12, 2021, 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.