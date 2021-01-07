WILLA ANN LEONARD, 90, passed away January 4, 2021. Private funeral services will be January 12, 2021, 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
