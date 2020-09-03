YVONNE IRENE JONES, 70, of Charleston, WV; formally of Phoenix, AZ, was called home to be with the Lord August 26, 2020, after a sudden illness.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hughlen Jones, Sr.
Left to cherish Yvonne's memories is her mother, Irene Jones, Charleston, daughter, Jia Brown, Charleston, son, Tony Brown, Phoenix, AZ, brother, Hughlen Jones, Jr. ( Annette), St Albans, sisters, Cynthia Green (Sturgus), St. Louis, MO, Cherie Berry, Hagerstown, MD, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A private memorial service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held for the immediate family only, Friday, September 4, 4 p.m., at Westside Church of the Nazarene, 1817 7th Avenue, Charleston. The service will be live streamed via Westside Nazarene Church's site via Facebook.
Callender Funeral Home assisted the Jones family with arrangements.