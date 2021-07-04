CALLIE MAE HEDRICK BLAKE, 82, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, will be assisting the family.
