CALVIN A. LEADMON, 92 of Tad on Campbell's Creek passed away on July 11, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness.
He was the second son of Rev. E.D. Leadmon and Francis (Childress) Leadmon. Calvin was born in Quincy on December, 20, 1927. He was employed by Conrail Railroad where he had 37 years of service and the Campbell-Leadmon Construction Company and Dickenson properties in Malden. Calvin was a Christian.
Calvin served in two wars, WW II and Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Soul Korea where he was a sergeant for his troops.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert (Bo) Leadmon and Kenneth (Ken) Leadmon; one sister, Betty Lawson; his wife of 63 years, Ruby Lee (Farren) Leadmon; daughters, Jeannette Truman and one infant daughter and a very special grandson, Jason Leadmon.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Gary (Deannie) Leadmon; daughter, Sharon L. (Terry) Halstead all of Campbell's Creek; grandchildren, Benjamin (Jeannie) Leadmon, Chip W. (Katie Hackney) Halstead and Amy Leadmon. The joys of his life are his great grandsons, Jacob Leadmon of Pinch, Luke Leadmon of Pt. Pleasant, Cooper Leadmon of St. Albans; Step-granddaughter, Lily Raike of St. Albans.
There will be no visitation and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 15, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Memorial Park.
The funeral procession will depart at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden for the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you are planning to attend the services, please adhere to the Federal, State and CDC guild lines for social distancing.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.