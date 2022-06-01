Thank you for Reading.

Calvin “David” Cisco
CALVIN "DAVID" CISCO, 78, of Dunbar, went home to his Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 4, at First Presbyterian Church of Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

