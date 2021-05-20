CALVIN JAMES BOWLES was born to the union of the late Floyd James and Margie Lee (White) Bowles on Monday, April 8, 1957. Calvin peacefully departed this life during the early hours of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of sixty-four (64).
Calvin was a life-long resident of Cannelton, West Virginia. He was educated in the Fayette County school system and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1976, where he played football and basketball. Calvin had many career paths during his tenure in life; including, Alloy Chemical, Montgomery Hospital, West Virginia Institute of Technology and various other companies.
Calvin is predeceased by his parents, Floyd James and Margie Lee (White) Bowles and brother, Floyd James Bowles Jr.
Calvin was a devoted son and brother. His love and fond memories will be forever cherished by his brother, Marion (Caroldeen) Bowles, Powelton, West Virginia; sisters, Dola Bowles, Cannelton, West Virginia, Connie (Michael) Newman, Ashland, Kentucky, Brenda (James) Coles, Columbus, Ohio, Vanessa (Lloyd) Smith, Dunbar, West Virginia, Maria (Ross) Bowles-Crowder Cannelton, West Virginia; aunt, Francis (William) Holmes, London, West Virginia; uncles, Donald (Willene) White, Kimberly, West Virginia, Vernon White, Middletown, Ohio, Theodore Dues, Arlington, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be at 12 Noon on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Terrance Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until service time. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com