CALVIN LEE BAILEY, 77, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, having accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
He was born on April 8, 1943 in Spencer, WV, to the late James and Virginia Bailey.
He was a Russian decryption linguist for the U.S. Navy, had a short career in minor league baseball, taught education and sociology and was Head Baseball Coach at West Virginia State University for 37 years.
He also loved hunting and working on the family farm near Liberty, WV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bailey; son, Daniel (Sharlene) Bailey; daughter, Janna (Jeremy) Drake; grandchildren, Travis (Josey) Bailey, Troy (Kylie) Bailey, Rebecca Bailey, and Trevor Bailey; as well as his sister, Dawne Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be a private family service.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.