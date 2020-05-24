Calvin "Pete" Pauley

CALVIN L. "PETE" PAULEY, 90, of South Charleston went to his heavenly home on May 22, 2020.
He was the son of the late Van Buren and Lola Pauley of McCorkle, WV.
Pete attended Duval High School and was a graduate of the Charleston School of Business. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral where he was loved by many. Pete served in the Army and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 20. Pete was also a retired Independent Truck Driver.
Leaving those left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Nancy; children, Calvin Douglas (Donna) Pauley, Shawn (Robin) Pauley and Kimberly Brown; grandchildren, Joshua, Kelli, and Chris; great-grandchildren, Mason, Hannah, Harris, Raegan, Kennedy, Kenna, Jacob, Faith and Kyle as well as a host of family and friends.
Pete loved being around people and was kind to everyone he met. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Pete left a lasting impression to everyone that had the pleasure to know him, especially children. He loved children, reading books to them, and just being around them. His great-grandchildren adored him.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus, services will be private for immediate family only with burial following at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. George Foundation, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327 or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
