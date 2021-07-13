Thank you for Reading.

CALVIN PHILLIP MANNING, 83, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 11, 2021. A visitation will take place at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill on Wednesday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.

