CALVIN RUFUS (RICK) SPENCER passed away on April 23, 2022 on his 76th birthday.

He retired from the State of West Virginia where he worked for many years.

He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV.

Left to mourn his passing are his cousins, Deborah Harmon and Jeff Pfost of Charleston, Gregory Spencer and Sarah Carroll of Hurricane and Angela Brzusek of Sanborn, NY.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin I. and Violet Christy Spencer, and his brother, Larry Spencer.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday April 29, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Nida officiating.

Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home.

The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Spencer Family.

