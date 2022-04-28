Calvin Rufus (Rick) Spencer Apr 28, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALVIN RUFUS (RICK) SPENCER passed away on April 23, 2022 on his 76th birthday.He retired from the State of West Virginia where he worked for many years.He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV.Left to mourn his passing are his cousins, Deborah Harmon and Jeff Pfost of Charleston, Gregory Spencer and Sarah Carroll of Hurricane and Angela Brzusek of Sanborn, NY.Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin I. and Violet Christy Spencer, and his brother, Larry Spencer.Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday April 29, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Nida officiating.Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Spencer Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Spencer Funeral Home Violet Christy Spencer Calvin Rufus Funeral Service Charleston State Of West Virginia Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Norma Jean Nida Janet Rosalie (Melton) Purdy Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Pamela J. Moore Evelyn Parsons Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Helen Kelly Chapman Geraldine Wilson-Smith Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes