CAMDEN EVERETT HAGER, 74, of Quinland, WV passed away August 19, 2022.

He was born September 21, 1948 at Sharples, WV, a son of the late Camden Jefferson Hager and Louise Williams Hager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister Diane Hager and sister Nancy Jones; two brothers Rickey Hager and Mickey Hager; and grandson Brandon Elswick.

