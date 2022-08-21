CAMDEN EVERETT HAGER, 74, of Quinland, WV passed away August 19, 2022.
He was born September 21, 1948 at Sharples, WV, a son of the late Camden Jefferson Hager and Louise Williams Hager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister Diane Hager and sister Nancy Jones; two brothers Rickey Hager and Mickey Hager; and grandson Brandon Elswick.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie "Jeanette" Vickers Hager; son, Everett E. Hager of Hurricane, WV; daughters, Marsha Riffe of Winston Salem, NC, Terri Hager of Teays Valley, WV and Stephanie Cooper (Charles) of Madison, WV; brothers, Sherman L. Hager of Whitesville, WV and nephews Scott Hager and Jeremy Hager also of Whitesville, WV; sister Carol Harless of Chesapeake, WV and nephew, Rocky Hager, nieces, Jenny Harless and Tanya Harless; grandchildren, Aiden Eversole, Christopher White (Tieara), Joshua Jeffrey (Kelly), Draven Riffe, Emmie White, and Luke White; great grandchildren, Ryleigh White, Emerson White, Lilly White, Scarlett Jeffrey, Damien Jeffrey; and great-great-grandchild, Brynnley Williams.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with John Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until service time at the funeral home.