CAMDEN "CAM" MARKS, 70, of Gassaway died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
