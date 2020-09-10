Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAMDEN "CAM" MARKS, 70, of Gassaway died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.