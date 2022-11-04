CAMELA ELAINE MIDKIFF, 61, of South Charleston, born on September 15, 1961, went to her heavenly home on November 2, 2022, after nearly a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
Camela worked in Kanawha County Schools for 20+ years and retired in 2018. When school wasn't in session, she loved to travel the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nan and always put her family first.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James & Katherine Walker and sister Genie Walker.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, BJ Midkiff of South Charleston; daughters, Kandice (Roger) Campbell of South Charleston, Lacey Midkiff of South Charleston, and Chelsea (Christopher) Grogg of Monroe, OH; sister, Kimberly (Bruce) Harris of Hannah IN; brothers, Mitch (Betsy) Walker of Valparaiso, IN and Tim (Maggie) Walker of Anthem, AZ. She also left behind the joy of her life, three grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Cole, Asher, and Ellie.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Ave, Charleston WV 25387 with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A special Thank You to the staff and nurses at Thomas Memorial Oncology Dept whom she truly loved. Also thank you to her Hospice caretakers as well.