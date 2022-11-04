Thank you for Reading.

Camela Elaine Midkiff
CAMELA ELAINE MIDKIFF, 61, of South Charleston, born on September 15, 1961, went to her heavenly home on November 2, 2022, after nearly a five-year courageous battle with cancer.

Camela worked in Kanawha County Schools for 20+ years and retired in 2018. When school wasn't in session, she loved to travel the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nan and always put her family first.

