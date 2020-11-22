Camelia Lee Bhalla

CAMELIA LEE ZAKAIB BHALLA, our dear mother and sitty, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 12th, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Virginia. The youngest of six children born to Paul Sr. and Haseeba Zakaib, Camelia grew up in a bustling and welcoming Syrian American home in Charleston. Her mother had been raised on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, emigrating from Syria in the 1920s. Her father, a graduate of the University of Damascus, worked as a peddler in the hills of Kanawha County in addition to running the Capitol Variety Shop with his wife. Paul Sr. also helped others learn the Arabic language, and his deep love of language helped shape Camelia's childhood. Following her undergraduate work at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) she began a teaching career in Kanawha County, including at Loudendale Elementary. After receiving special training as a reading teacher at Lehigh University, Camelia went on to earn a graduate degree in Education, which she began at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and completed at Trinity College in Washington, DC.
Camelia spent more than 30 years as a Reading and Language Arts specialist in Arlington, Virginia. She took great pride in her role as an educator, creating the type of classroom where even those who found reading profoundly difficult could learn and where those who were gifted would be challenged. She was well-loved by her students, who found in her kindness, compassion, humor, respect, and warmth. She strove daily to enrich their minds, foster their imaginations, and instill a love of literature. Following her retirement Camelia remained active in helping to prepare the next generation of teaching professionals in Arlington County.
Camelia's role as the daughter of shopkeepers figured prominently throughout her life. Her childhood work in the Capitol Variety Shop remained with her during many years as a gift shop volunteer at Arlington Hospital and through her ministry running the book shop at her church, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Washington, DC. There she created beautiful and intricate displays of religious items and offered a welcoming smile and a warm hello to everyone.
Camelia had a determined and independent spirit. Like all of us, she experienced challenges and regrets, but she strove to continue learning and evolving. She worked to heed the lessons that life had taught her, to grow, and to be true to herself. She loved gardening and spent many hours observing and delighting in the multitude of birds, rabbits, and butterflies that frequented her back yard. Her greatest joy of all was in being a grandmother.
Camelia was buried in Arlington, Virginia on October 29th following an Orthodox Christian funeral service. Her 40-day memorial service will be held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Charleston, WV on November 22nd and at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Washington, DC on November 29th.
She is preceded in repose by her sister and fellow educator Wally Ann Bell, her sister Katherine Ioannou, her brother the Honorable Paul Zakaib, Jr, and her friend and co-grandparent Ramesh C. Bhalla.
Camelia's sisters Alice Khoury and Pauline Vaughn, daughters Monique and Nicole (David) and her beloved grandchildren Joshua, Natalie, and Lucy Rose are joined by her cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in mourning her loss while remaining hopeful of reunion.
May her memory be eternal.