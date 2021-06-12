CAMERON JOSEPH HUMPHREYS, 22, of Sissonville passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Norfolk, Virgina.
Cameron was born to loving parents Eric and Heather Gandee Humphreys on May 3, 1999 in Charleston.
Cameron was currently serving his country in the United States Army as a Marine Engineman. Cameron will be remembering as a dedicated father, son and grandson. He had a love for the outdoors and loved to fish, hunt and go mudding.
In addition to his parents Eric and Heather, Cameron is survived by a son, James Anderson Keeney; daughter Lilly Kathleen Humphreys; mother of his children, Natalya Ocasio; brothers Ethan Humprheys and Austin Wheeler; grandparents Michael and Barbara Gandee of Frozen Camp Creek and Donna Humphreys of Gay; aunts and uncles Timmy and Michelle Wilmoth of Charleston, Kyle and Stacia Gandee of Azle, TX, Jeff and Trudy Humphreys of Ravenswood, Mark and Savanna Humphreys of Sissonville and Jim and Cheryl Dunlap of Gay. Cameron is also survived by many cousins and extended family and friends.
A time of stories and remembrance will start at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Burial will follow in the Gandee Cemetery on Stonelick Rd., Kenna.
Following the graveside service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the Parsons-Vail Family Center inside the funeral home. Family asks you to bring a covered dish of your choice.
