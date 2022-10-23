CAMERON TEAGUE EGGLETON, lovingly and surreptitiously named crook-nose poet, age 48, passed peacefully September 3, 2022, listening to his favorite radio station, WTSQ, at his parents' home in Charleston, WV.
Cameron was born August 1, 1974, a life-long resident of Charleston WV.
Cameron attended Capitol High School and West Virginia State University. He formerly worked for Patriot Coal and the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office in IT Administration.
Cameron hosted a two-hour radio show at local radio station 88.1 WTSQ-The Status Quo, known as the "Dark Room" every Saturday night at 9 p.m. His two-hour show was recognized for its broad eclectic and international musical styles. Hosting the Dark Room allowed Cameron to share his love of a long-range of musical tastes in post-punk along with other musical genres.
A fierce hater of Okra, but a lover of Chinese Baby Shrimp stir-fry, Cameron was known for his wonderful cooking talents and loved cooking with family and friends. It was one of his biggest pleasures in life. He was a true capsaicinophile, his homemade hot curries his specialty.
Cameron never met a stranger and had friends all over the world. To say he will be missed by all his good friends in the Charleston,WV community and all over the world, in his ever-growing circle, cannot convey the loss that is felt in each and every person that knew and loved him.
Cameron is survived by his parents Robert & Rita (Kiser) Eggleton of Charleston, WV, three uncles Randall Kiser of Clearwater, FL, James Kiser of Evans,WV, Troy Eggleton of Little Rock, Arkansas, Marc Beacom of Hurricane, WV, one aunt Shelley Beacom (Eggleton) of Hurricane, WV, fourteen cousins, numerous grandnieces & nephews, his "second" family at WTSQ radio station, his bestie who is like a sister, Mari Jean Withers of Seattle WA, his comrade and brother from another mother, John Michael Earley of Kanawha City, WV, Christine Greene of Morgantown, WV, who had wonderful talks with Cameron long into the night, and his ex-wife Mistie Perdue, whom he never stopped loving.
Now he can be with his love again, Corey Woody.
We invite you to celebrate Cameron's life with us October 28, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Charleston, WV, at 7 p.m. All are welcome with open arms.
In lieu of flowers, Cameron's parents ask that donations be made to the non-profit radio station 88.1 WTSQ- The Status Quo, the music community he loved so dearly.