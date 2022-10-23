Thank you for Reading.

Cameron Teague Eggleton
CAMERON TEAGUE EGGLETON, lovingly and surreptitiously named crook-nose poet, age 48, passed peacefully September 3, 2022, listening to his favorite radio station, WTSQ, at his parents' home in Charleston, WV.

Cameron was born August 1, 1974, a life-long resident of Charleston WV.

