CAMERON WALKER, 29, of Charleston, passed away May 6, 2020. Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Elk Funeral Home. Friends will be received one hour before the service. Online condolences and complete obituary may be left / read at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walker Family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.