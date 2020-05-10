Cameron Walker

CAMERON WALKER, 29, of Charleston, passed away May 6, 2020. Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Elk Funeral Home. Friends will be received one hour before the service.

Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020

