CAMILLIEN "FRENCHY" CLOUTIER, 86, of Wallback, WV, passed suddenly at home on May 28, 2021. He was born April 7, 1935 to the Late Camille and Marie-Anne (Mathieu) Cloutier. He is also preceded in death by his wife K. Arlene, son Danny and brother Bertrand.

Frenchy is survived by sons, Andre', Martin and Joe (Belinda); daughters, Marieanna Cloutier Bourne, Claudette, Linda, Brenda, Chantal and Giselle; daughter in law Shalma Smith; brothers, German (Loraine), Marius (Clesianne), Marie-Lous (Willette), Gerald, Roland (Beverly), Jocelyn (Celine), Gillis (Jocelin); sister-in-law Micheline Cloutier; sisters, Solange, Mary Beth and Giselle Cloutier; 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV. There will be no burial, per Frenchy's wishes to be cremated and taken back to his home in Canada.

