Camillo Alberico

Dr. CAMILLO ANTHONY ALBERICO, 99, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Monday (October 26, 2020) in his home with his daughter at his side.
He was born July 20, 1921 in Marion County, West Virginia, son of the late John G. and Anna (Ferrare) Alberico. Cam was the oldest child in the family followed by sisters Nancy and Jennianne, and one brother, John.
He attended Central Elementary School and graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1938. At that time, Cam was an enthusiastic musician playing guitar locally at the Fireside Inn and on the radio with the hopes of pursuing a college education. A local dentist who appreciated his musical talent and also learned of his interest in education, provided his first year's tuition at Fairmont State College, and Cam was able to begin studies in 1939. His education was interrupted with his service in the United States Air Force in 1942 as a Tail Gunner Staff Sergeant in the 321st Bombardment Group (446th Bomb Squadron). He flew 68 missions in a B-25 medium bomber and received the Air Medal Service Recognition with both Silver and Bronze oak leaf cluster commendations as well as a Middle Eastern Service Medal. He honorably separated from the service in 1945.
Cam returned to Fairmont and completed his undergraduate education in 1946 with the intention to pursue Dentistry. In 1950, he graduated with honors from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee Wisconsin, with a Doctor of Dental Science Degree. Following graduation, he practiced general dentistry in Fairmont on Merchant Street for eleven years with his sister, Nancy Alberico Hawkins, as his dental assistant.
In 1952, Cam married Isolena "Hazel" Potesta, his wife of 63 years whom he had met in high school. Hazel knew he was "the one" and waited patiently for his return from the service. Cam, being interested in dental education, learned of the dental program opening at West Virginia University in 1957. He pursued a Master of Science degree from the State University of Iowa College of Dentistry, Iowa City, Iowa and graduated with a major in Oral Diagnosis in 1963. During these years, Cam and Hazel were blessed with three children including Thomas Anthony (1953), Camille Ann (1956), and Anita Marie (1961).
In 1963, Cam joined the teaching staff at West Virginia University School of Dentistry where he initially taught in the Department of Oral Diagnosis and Roentgenology; in 1966, he transferred to the Department of Endodontics as a professor and eventually chairman of the department in 1968. Cam was appointed to Assistant Dean in 1974 and subsequently Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs. During his tenure and after his retirement, dental students and dentists reflected that Dr. Alberico was a consummate gentleman, dependably fair, respectful, and always a strong listener.
Cam's musical talent remained integral to his life as he played tenor saxophone and occasionally guitar with the Virgil Vingle Orchestra for approximately twenty years. His love of music contributed significantly to the quality of his life, and he shared that with his children and grandchildren over the years.
Cam served across several professional societies, including the American Dental Association, the West Virginia State Dental Society, the Monongahela Valley and Marion County Dental Societies, the American Association of Dental Schools, and he was a fellow in both the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He had membership in Honorary Organizations including the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Fraternity and the Alpha Beta Chapter of the WVU School of Dentistry (Acting President in 1969), as well as membership in the Tau Beta Iota (TBI) Fraternity. Throughout his academic tenure, he received numerous awards including Outstanding Teacher in the WVU School of Dentistry (1971, 1972, and 1975) and Outstanding Educators of America (1972), the Pierre Fauchard Academy for Outstanding Contributions to the Art and Science of Dentistry (1987), and the WVU School of Dentistry Alumni Association Award of Commendation (1997) for continued contributions to dentistry and dental education.
In 1987, Cam retired as Associate Dean from the WVU School of Dentistry and was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus of Endodontics. On July 20, 1996, in celebration of Cam's 75th birthday, his children, with family and friends, established the Dr. Camillo Alberico Scholarship Fund which contributes financial assistance to West Virginia residents enrolled in the WVU School of Dentistry.
A lifelong Mountaineer fan, Cam enthusiastically followed WVU sports across his retirement. He enjoyed traveling with Hazel to visit children and grandchildren as well as a special return trip to Italy. In 2016, the family commemorated his 95th Birthday with a gathering that honored his life experiences. Family was always the priority in the Italian tradition with Sunday pasta dinners, lively conversation, and red wine. He and his wife were members of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Fairmont.
In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Potesta Alberico, his sisters Nancy (Alberico) Hawkins, Jennianne (Alberico) Coffman, and his brother John Alberico.
Cam is survived by his three children, Dr. Tom (Penny) Alberico of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Camille (Jay) Alberico Arceneaux of Charleston, and Anita (Scott) Alberico Allender of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Melanie (Bradley) Alberico Martin, Andrew Alberico, Ben Alberico, Michelle (Kenny) Arceneaux Proops, Rebecca (Dan) Arceneaux Miller, Joseph Arceneaux, Ian Allender and Aaron Allender; and 6 great-grandchildren, Penelope, Knox, and Cam Martin, Liam and Benett Proops, and Avery Miller.
Cam, along with Hazel, were a loving inspiration to family and friends and will be missed by all.
Friends will be received from 1 - 8 p.m., Friday at Ross Funeral Home, 801 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m., led by Deacon David Lester. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday November 7 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church 407 Jackson Street Fairmont. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Marion County Honor Guard will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
To honor Camillo Alberico's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be directed to the WVU Scholarship Endowment Fund for Dr. Camillo A. Alberico (#3S579) at the following gift page link https://secure.give.wvu.edu/other.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to practice social distancing and that masks will be required.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.rossfh.com.