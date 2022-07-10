Candice J. Galve Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CANDICE J. GALVE, 40, of Beckley passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022. There are no services planned for the public at this time. Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Candice J. Galve Buffalo Pass Away Arrangement Public Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Sharon Gail Burton Martin Eugene Aldon Workman Roby Gragg Kaufman Gertrude Spangler Graham Blank Karen Rectenwald Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist