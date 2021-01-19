Cantrell Miller

CANTRELL LYNWOOD MILLER, III, age 72, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 17, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley after a long illness.
He was born December 20, 1948 in Huntington, son of the late, Cantrell L. Miller, Jr. He is also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Alberta Spurlock, and his brother Roger Miller.
He was a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in music education. Cantrell retired with 25 years from WVU Tech where he was Director of Career Services. He was a member of Bible Center Church, where he sang in the choir. He was an active member of Gideons International. He had a lifelong love of music as a band director at Buffalo High School and Andrew Jackson Junior High. He also played trombone in the WV Symphony.
Cantrell is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Judy Miller; three daughters, Melissa Preston (Steve) of Clendenin, Michelle Harrison (Corbett) of Hurricane, and Ingrid Steighner (Jeff) of Jacksonville, FL; son, Corky Vance of Charleston; mother, Helen Summers of St. Albans; sister, Sarah Maddocks (Bruce) of Utah; half-sister Janice Thomas (Ed) of Ohio; half-brother, Glenn Miller of PA; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A service to honor the life of Cantrell will be held at 1 pm Wednesday January 20, at Bible Center Church, Charleston, with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens. The service will be live streamed via Bible Center Church. To view the live stream choose the "Live Stream" button on the obituary at www.snodgrassfuneral.com or go to the Bible Center Church at biblecenterchurch.com and choose "watch online".
The family will receive friends from 12 pm to service time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gideons International at PO Box 2793 Charleston, WV 25330.
