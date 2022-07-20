Thank you for Reading.

Capt. Oliver F. Herdman
SYSTEM

CAPTAIN OLIVER F. "POPEYE" HERDMAN, 64 of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 17, 2022 following a short illness. He was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo High School. He attended Wolfe Valley Church and was an avid outdoorsman. "Popeye" spent 45 years working on the river and retired from AEP as a riverboat Captain.

He was the son of the late Lester William Jeffers and Loetta Faye Jeffers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Eugene Herdman and Steven Ernest Tucker.

Tags

Recommended for you