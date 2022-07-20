Capt. Oliver F. Herdman

CAPTAIN OLIVER F. "POPEYE" HERDMAN, 64 of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 17, 2022 following a short illness. He was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo High School. He attended Wolfe Valley Church and was an avid outdoorsman. "Popeye" spent 45 years working on the river and retired from AEP as a riverboat Captain.
He was the son of the late Lester William Jeffers and Loetta Faye Jeffers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Eugene Herdman and Steven Ernest Tucker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Betty Herdman; son, Oliver Wade Herdman of Milton; sisters, Linda Cantrell of Buffalo, Jeanie Miller of Buffalo and Kathy (Binky) Pauley of Marion OH; brothers, Bob (Carman) Herdman of Dayton OH, Bill (Carla) Herdman of Leon, Ronnie (Julie) Herdman of Leon, Donnie (Lisa) Herdman of Leon and Timothy Jeffers of Pt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Anthony of Eleanor. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday July 22, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch and Pastor Bill Severn officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
