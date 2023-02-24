Thank you for Reading.

Captain Walter L. Cavender
CAPTAIN WALTER CAVENDER (RETIRED) 80 of Cross Lanes, WV ascended to heaven with his family by his side on Tuesday February 21, 2023.

Walter was born March 3, 1942, in Charleston WV to the late Carl Cavender and Lillian Tyree. He was also proceeded in death by his stepfather Walter Tyree. He was proceeded in death by his sisters Sherri Tyree and Faithe Stevens.

