Captain Walter L. Cavender

CAPTAIN WALTER CAVENDER (RETIRED) 80 of Cross Lanes, WV ascended to heaven with his family by his side on Tuesday February 21, 2023.
Walter was born March 3, 1942, in Charleston WV to the late Carl Cavender and Lillian Tyree. He was also proceeded in death by his stepfather Walter Tyree. He was proceeded in death by his sisters Sherri Tyree and Faithe Stevens.
Walter was a Christian by faith.
Walter was a devoted husband to the love of his life of 60 years, Karol (Shanholtzer) Cavender; and loving father to three sons, Steve (Pam) of Point Pleasant, Brian (Cathy Wiseman) St. Albans, and Chris at home.
Besides his wife and sons, he is also survived by his grandsons Justin (Amber) Cavender and Logan Wiseman and great grandchildren Layla and Easton Cavender. He is also survived by a sister Alice Armes and his four-legged buddy Bowser.
Walter was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1960. Walter graduated from Parkersburg Community College where he obtained a Board of Regents degree in Fire Science. He obtained his West Virginia Professional Firefighters Certification Board of Apprenticeship and Training as a Journeyman Firefighter.
Walter joined the Charleston Fire Department in 1967 retiring in 1993 with 26 years of service. During his tenure with the Fire Department he held the ranks of Firefighter, Lieutenant and Captain. He was one of the original firefighters assigned to Rescue 1. Walter was well respected by his colleagues and everyone in the fire service through out West Virginia. After retirement he remained active in the fire service by teaching and mentoring firefighters through out West Virginia and beyond. His fire service career expanded more than 50 years.
Walter was a member of the International Association Firefighters local 317, former instructor for the West Virginia University Fire Service Extension and West Virginia Public Service Training, former board member and President of the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Walter was an active member of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society for 27 years, where he held the position of Board Member, President, and Safety Director. He also served as a Board of Director for Operation Lifesaver of West Virginia.
The family would like to thank special care giver Jackie Harden Bill Bartley and lifetime friend who cared for him during his illness, Chad Smarr.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Doug McComas officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Fire Service Honors.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Memory of Walter Cavender.
Any fire department wishing to bring apparatus, please contact Chad Smarr at 304.965.4550