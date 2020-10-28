CARALISA ROBINSON GRIMES, 84, resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at Prattville Memorial on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m.
Mrs. Grimes was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. She found her calling in the cosmetics industry, and for over 35 years she was a top Mary Kay consultant. She was always in the top 25 of the company in sales and her last year active she was runner-up to the "Queen".
Cara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Grimes; her parents, Carlisle and Virginia Robinson; daughter, Paula Kathleen Grimes; son, Samuel Eric Grimes; and brother, Rexford Robinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Grimes Barnette; sister, Deborah Jane Robinson; four grandchildren, Christopher Beck (Becca), Victor L. Beck III, Mallory Choate (Matthew), Cameron Barnette; two great-grandchildren, Dawson James Choate, Marlee Kathleen Beck; her best friend, Revie Huffman (Wayne); and numerous extended family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.
