CAREY G. BATES, 58, of Tampa, FL., after struggling to find a contented place in his life, is finally at peace with his Savior. He passed away after a short tragic battle with COVID on Sept 3, 2021.
He was the son of Jeanette and William H. Bates, Sr. of South Charleston, he was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his broken-hearted mother, who urges everyone to get vaccinated against this horrible disease; his sister, Susan T Fisher FL; brother, William H Bates, Jr., FL; and sister, Tamijean B. Morton WV.; his son Dana Roberts, AL; daughters, Brandi Kelley, AL, and Marina Andaluz-Bates IL; stepsons, David Mason, Richard Devoe; & stepdaughter Christina Devoe-Guzman all of FL. His precious grandchildren who now have to grow up without their Papa Bates, Isabella, Naomi, Andrew, Braedon, Lilly, Grayson, Reagan, Nikki, Castiel, Aria, Madeline, and Kingston. His happiest days were spent with his much-loved children and grandchildren.
Carey grew up in South Charleston, WV, graduated from SCHS, became a very talented master mechanic and owned his own business "Bates Garage" locally before moving his business to FL, in the late 1980's.
A special thank you to the nursing staff at Doctors Memorial Hospital COVID ICU in Perry, FL for doing all they could to save him.
Your light went out way too soon, rest well Carey.