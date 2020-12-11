CAREY "LEE" STEVENS, 73, of Varney, WV, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020. In accordance with Lee's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.