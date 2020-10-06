CARL ARTHUR ROSE, 66, of Cross Lanes passed away October 4, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer.
Carl was retired from Dupont Belle Plant and loved Poca River Hunting and Fishing Club.
He is survived by his wife Becky, daughters Margaret (Tommy) Dorsey of St. Albans, Susan McClanahan of Cross Lanes, Holly McCoy of Poca, son Shannon (Amy) Rose of North Carolina, grandchildren Emily (Denis) Feaster, Myles, Lincoln, Sylvia, Greta, Amaris, Alleora, Ethaniel, Zach, Austin, sisters Pricilla Jackson of Ohio and Sandra Weaver of Virginia.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Olive Coulter Rose, and grandparents Charles Albert and Macel Pearl Rose, Moses Hill and Flora Esteline Coulter.
Per his wishes Carl will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Rose family..