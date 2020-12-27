CARL EDWARD BROWN, 82, of Alkol, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 25, 2020, Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Brown Family Cemetery, Alkol, WV. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
