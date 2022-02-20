Carl Buddy Fairchild Feb 20, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARL BUDDY FAIRCHILD,76, of Polk City, FL, and originally Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully with his son and daughter(-in-law) by his side on December 10, 2021.He graduated from Charleston High School in 1963, and Transylvania University in 1967.He is survived by Scott and Amy Fairchild, and grandchildren Marcus, Carl, and Trinity.In accordance with his long-held wishes, there will be a celebration of life service in South Charleston, WV, on February 26, 2022, and Polk City, FL, on March 27, 2022.He will be dearly missed. Please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice (FL) in his name. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Buddy Fairchild Charleston Genealogy University Fl Polk City Wv Scott Marcus Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Christopher David Russell Douglas William Thacker Blank Barbara A. Rhodes Elma L. Hornish Kay Harris Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today