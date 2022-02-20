Thank you for Reading.

Carl Buddy Fairchild
CARL BUDDY FAIRCHILD,76, of Polk City, FL, and originally Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully with his son and daughter(-in-law) by his side on December 10, 2021.

He graduated from Charleston High School in 1963, and Transylvania University in 1967.

He is survived by Scott and Amy Fairchild, and grandchildren Marcus, Carl, and Trinity.

In accordance with his long-held wishes, there will be a celebration of life service in South Charleston, WV, on February 26, 2022, and Polk City, FL, on March 27, 2022.

He will be dearly missed. Please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice (FL) in his name.

