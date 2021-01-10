Carl Coffman III

CARL "SCOTTY" COFFMAN II, 83 of Cocoa FL formerly of Cross Lanes, WV went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, on December 30th at Rockledge Regional Hospital.
Scotty was born on September 21st, 1937. He was a US Navy veteran serving from 1956 to 1960. Scotty was a member of Iron Workers Local 301 and was the President/Owner of Steel Structures Inc. Scotty was a born again Christian and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Teays Valley WV. He attended the First Baptist Church in Hurricane for 20 years and while in Florida he attended Calvary Baptist Church in Melbourne. He was also a Master Mason with the Masonic Dunbar Lodge 159.
Scotty "Pops" was a wonderful man, people person, kind, loving, and always thinking of others. He made us smile with his outgoing personality and had a heart of gold! He valued his relationships with his beloved classmates from South Charleston High School Class of 1955.
Scotty was married to Becky (Little Darling) Ball Coffman for 19 years. Loved by his children Brian (Janeen) Gordon, Melissa (Ed) Calhoun, Shannon (Shane) Holsclaw, Scott (Loren) Coffman, Justin Gordon, Travis (Beverly) Gordon and 18 grand/great grandchildren.
The family will hold a graveside and celebration of life service in the coming year.