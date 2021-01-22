Carl Darnell

CARL HUSTON DARNELL passed away peacefully, receiving his ultimate prize after a short illness. His loving and devoted wife, daughters and son-in-law were with him as he left his home in Talpa, Texas for his eternal home in Heaven. He was 79.
Carl was born in Charleston, West Virginia on November 5, 1941 to Samuel Huston and Virginia Alice Wheeler Darnell. He graduated in 1959 from Dunbar High School expecting to join the United States Air Force immediately upon graduation. However, he soon realized he was too young and would need his parents' signature, which they refused to sign. After much patience, he enlisted on January 5, 1960 and served until August 31, 1981.
After retiring from the Air Force, Carl worked another 27 years in Civil Service doing the same thing he did in the Air Force.
Carl married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Brenda Lee Wallace. In 2020 they celebrated their love and devotion to each other by renewing their vows on their 60th anniversary. They were blessed with three devoted daughters, Karla, Cyndi, and Marilyn.
Carl had a passion for golf and could be found playing a round each Wednesday evening with his Dyess Golf Association buddies. However, he was always ready and able to play anytime an invitation was extended. He served as Secretary of the Dyess Golf Association from 2015-2017.
He loved "puttering" around the ranch. There was always something to be done and if there wasn't Carl found something to do. He was known for his constant movement and tinkering. Carl was active at Hopewell Baptist Church, assigning himself the position of "Official Door Opener." He was a mighty yet humble servant.
Carl cherished friendship, close relationships, and especially his family. He truly adored his "grands."
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Marilyn Darnell Johnson and great-granddaughter Kaetlyn.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda; daughter, Karla (Vinson) Higginbotham of Talpa, Texas, Cyndi Darnell of Talpa, Texas; special mention Charlotte Robbins, granddaughters Tatum (Trennon) Cauthen, Samantha (Chris) Danielson, Jessica (Justin) Goldthrite and Rose (Kacy) Price; special mention Carla Orta and Kristi Cronin; and one grandson Vinson Carl Higginbotham, Jr., great granddaughters, Kaede, Taylor, Kaclynne, Makaela, Layla and Heavenly; great grandson Triston, Trenton (Maddie), Travis, Landon, Shiye Wayne; great-great granddaughter, Berklee; sisters, Caroline Pinckey, Linda Collins; brother, Harry Darnell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and too many cherished friends to count.
