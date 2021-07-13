CARL E. GAINER, JR., known to his friends and family as "Poc," entered into heaven July 3, 2021. He was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Richwood, WV to former State Senator Carl E. and Clarise Smith Gainer. He graduated Richwood High School with the class of 1967. After high school he attended Greenbrier Military School for a year and went on to earn his college degree from Marshall University. His nickname "Poco" came from his father's boss at the Pure Oil Company. Somewhere along his life it was shortened to Poc. He worked for Gainer Oil Company, Mountain Transit Authority, and the West Virginia State DOT where he retired in 2014.
In his younger years, he was very involved with the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1964 he had the opportunity to travel with his troop to New York City for the World"s Fair and to the National Scout Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pa.
Poc was an accomplished fly fisherman and kept detailed logs that show he caught at least one fish a month for most of his life. He loved fishing the rivers of WV and Montana and saltwater fishing off the coast of Virginia near Hog Island. We are sure he probably had a few fishing records during that time, but the only one that comes to mind is the record that is still on the wall at Mario's Fishbowl in Morgantown.
A fun fact about Poc is he could recite every lyric to the song Alice's Restaurant.
He was a longtime member and stockholder of Cherry Hill CC where he enjoyed playing golf with family and friends. An animal lover, he loved watching and feeding all the birds and animals that visited his yard every day. Poc was indeed a lucky man to have had so many good friends throughout his life - from lifelong buddies and work friends, to newer ones he made along the years.
"When someone you love becomes a memory, those memories become treasures."
Family members who left us before him are his parents Carl and Clarise, brother Walter Frewen Gainer, nephew Tyler Gainer, and niece Tori Thayer. Left to treasure his memory, those blue eyes, and that famous grin are sister Grace Ann Thayer (Bill), niece Rachel Thayer, sister-in-law Kristine Gainer, niece Cassie France-Kelly (Tim) and their children Mason, Beckett and Tatum, niece Ashley Lindsey (Ben) and their children Wilson and Charlie, nephew Thomas Thayer (Logan) and their children Wyatt and Sawyer.
Special thanks to Jay Smith, Eric Moose, Steve Deitz, Tony Mazella and Dan Snyder
Gravesite service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, Saturday July 24, at 11 a.m. with casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating RHS Alumni Scholarship Fund where a scholarship will be established in his name.
RHS Scholarship Fund, PO Box 408,Richwood, WV 26261 Or Cherry Hill CC, 457 Country Club Rd., Richwood, WV 26261.
Simons-Coleman Funeral, Richwood is in charge of all arrangements.