CARL E. "THE PROFESSOR" HAMMOND, 70, of Dunbar passed away on January 3, 2021 after short illness.
Carl retired from Capital Business and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He loved to travel and fish. Carl was also an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan.
He was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Helen Hammond; brother, Robert Hammond; and sister, Debra Hammond.
Carl is survived by his extended family; David, Joe, and Randy Hammond, Patsy Fedders, Nancy Hanchosky, and Pam Bess; and his best friend and vacation buddy, Ward Harshbarger.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation will be held two hours prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.