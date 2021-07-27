CARL EDWARD FRAKER ,93, of Eskdale passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was the son of the late Truman and Pearl Fraker. Carl was an avid hunter who enjoyed coon, rabbit, and deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessie Fraker; and sons, Michael and Tommy Fraker. Left to cherish is memory are his children, Drema Stover (Johnie), Jean Fraker (Clyde), June Prunesti (Albert), and Tina Frymyer (Herb); grandchildren, Samantha Stanley (Steven Mullins) and Michael Fraker (Crystal); great grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Brandon Brown, Freddie Jenkins, Tommy Jenkins, Michael Fraker, and Blake Fraker; and sister, Mary Varney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com