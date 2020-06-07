Carl Edward Green

CARL GREEN, 70, of Chesapeake, WV, passed on to be in the arms of Jesus, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division following many health issues.
Carl was a retired Housing Inspector for HUD for 25 years. He was an Air Force veteran and member of the West Virginia Air National Guard for 30 years. He had also worked for several area coal companies as an electrician for 10 years.
He attended and was a member and former trustee of Judson Baptist Church in Belle. He attended Chelyan Nazarene Church in his earlier years. He was an avid and excellent bowler. He loved playing chess, but more than anything, he loved Jesus. He loved his family, his church family and a host of extended family and friends. And he loved his little dog, Zoey. He also loved his best buddy, Steve Burford, his brother in Christ.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Carl Lee and Marie Lowe Green; sister, Aldena Stevens; and brother, Jimmie Green.
Surviving are his wife of almost 49 years, Gail Green of Chesapeake, WV; daughters, Jennifer Epperley (George) and Stephanie Hall (Travis), all of Chelyan; grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Epperley, all of Chelyan, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Judson Baptist Church, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment with military rights will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in memory of Carl Green, to Judson Baptist Church Mission Team, 320 E 8th Street, Belle, WV 25015.
Special thanks to the many doctors and medical staff that helped take care of Carl.
If you are planning on attending either the viewing or service, please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also visit our website: fidlerandframe funeralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
In the event that Judson Baptist Church reaches the CDC limits of people attending Carl's service, plans, if needed, are being made to live stream his service on our JBC FB page.