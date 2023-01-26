Cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, CARL EDWARD MEADOR, age 83, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1940 in West Virginia.
Carl had a long-distinguished military career with the Army and retired as a Major, with many awards and accolades. After leaving the military he graduated with a degree in Chemistry from West Virginia Institute of Technology and began work for E.I. DuPont, in Belle, West Virginia as a chemist and where he also served as a First Responder. He married Susan Saunders and together they had 3 daughters; Kimberly, Karla, and Kelley. Carl was a very active member of the First Christian Church of Montgomery, working with Habitat for Humanity and visiting the members of the congregation when they were unable to attend on Sunday mornings.
Carl and Susan enjoyed spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren. His hobbies included wood working and golf.
Carl is survived by his wife, Susan Saunders Meador, his daughters, Kimberly Meador Arthur (husband Rodney Wayne Arthur), Karla Meador Caudill (husband Steven Ray Caudill), and Kelley Meador Angus(husband Jason Todd Angus). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kaitlyn Arthur Smallwood, Sean Michael Myers, Travis William Arthur, Shane Matthew Myers, Sara Elizabeth Angus, Lauren Patricia Arthur, and Matthew Todd Angus, as well as 4 great grandchildren.
No services are being held, in lieu of any flowers, the family requests donations be to be made to Wounded Warriors Project, Carl being a Vietnam Veteran himself felt strongly about this cause.