Carl Edward Meador
Cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, CARL EDWARD MEADOR, age 83, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1940 in West Virginia.

Carl had a long-distinguished military career with the Army and retired as a Major, with many awards and accolades. After leaving the military he graduated with a degree in Chemistry from West Virginia Institute of Technology and began work for E.I. DuPont, in Belle, West Virginia as a chemist and where he also served as a First Responder. He married Susan Saunders and together they had 3 daughters; Kimberly, Karla, and Kelley. Carl was a very active member of the First Christian Church of Montgomery, working with Habitat for Humanity and visiting the members of the congregation when they were unable to attend on Sunday mornings.

