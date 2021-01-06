CARL EDWARD TOMBLIN, 57, he departed this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
