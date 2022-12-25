Thank you for Reading.

Carl Elmo Patterson
CARL ELMO PATTERSON, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, joining his Savior in Heaven and reuniting with his wife Nancy of 63 years. Nancy was laid to rest in May, 2020.

Carl, also known as Pat, was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, having graduated from St. Albans High School in 1952. He was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and an usher for several years. Carl was called upon many times to help with repairs around the church and use his truck for transporting materials, to which he gladly obliged. He truly enjoyed his time with his friends there, as well as morning coffee at Tim Horton's, McDonald's, and activities at Hansford Senior Center.

