CARL ELMO PATTERSON, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, joining his Savior in Heaven and reuniting with his wife Nancy of 63 years. Nancy was laid to rest in May, 2020.
Carl, also known as Pat, was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, having graduated from St. Albans High School in 1952. He was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and an usher for several years. Carl was called upon many times to help with repairs around the church and use his truck for transporting materials, to which he gladly obliged. He truly enjoyed his time with his friends there, as well as morning coffee at Tim Horton's, McDonald's, and activities at Hansford Senior Center.
Carl is survived by his children Linda Layne (Brad) in Kennesaw, Georgia; Richard (Marie) in Randleman, NC; and Randall in St. Albans; five grandchildren, William Ireland III, Matthew Ireland, Connor Patterson, Elliott Patterson, Maleigh Patterson; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ada Patterson, his brother Garland Patterson, and twin sisters Geraldine Bryan and Madeline Hensley.
Carl served in the Air Force, and after returning to St. Albans to raise his family, worked in various jobs throughout his career. He retired from FMC at age 59 and spent his free time playing golf, mowing grass for his neighbors, traveling with Nancy, and serving at the church. Carl will be remembered for his sense of humor, sharp wit and the high energy level he maintained until the loss of his beloved wife, Nancy.
Visitation will be held at Highlawn Baptist Church on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m., funeral service at noon officiated by Pastor Jason Robbins, and burial in Cunningham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Highlawn Baptist Church 2304 Jefferson Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.