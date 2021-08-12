CARL ERNEST SMITH, 76, of Gassaway passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at the church.
