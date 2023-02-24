CARL F. THOMPSON, 78, of East Bank, WV, passed away on February 22, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Born March 12, 1944 in Welch, WV, he was the son of the late Raymond H., and Helen Elizabeth Blaylock Thompson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Thompson. Carl was a Christian and graduated from Van High School in 1962. He worked as a coal miner for 35 years and belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Chelyan, WV. Carl enjoyed being a baseball umpire, as well as a baseball and football coach. He was a dedicated Mountaineers Fan. Above all, Carl was a devoted husband for 50 years and a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Amanda) Thompson and Jarrett (Elizabeth) Thompson; grandchildren, Hannah (Chase), Hunter, Josh (Morgan), Gabriella, and great grandchildren, Addison, Annsley, Rhealynn, Marley, Ryeleigh, and Charlotte.
The family would like to thank Leonard Clark for his care of Carl.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m., on Sunday, February 26 at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the funeral home, with Pastor Brenda Grey, officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Bank Middle School.