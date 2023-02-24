Thank you for Reading.

Carl F. Thompson
SYSTEM

CARL F. THOMPSON, 78, of East Bank, WV, passed away on February 22, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Born March 12, 1944 in Welch, WV, he was the son of the late Raymond H., and Helen Elizabeth Blaylock Thompson.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Thompson. Carl was a Christian and graduated from Van High School in 1962. He worked as a coal miner for 35 years and belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Chelyan, WV. Carl enjoyed being a baseball umpire, as well as a baseball and football coach. He was a dedicated Mountaineers Fan. Above all, Carl was a devoted husband for 50 years and a loving father and grandfather.

